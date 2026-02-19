Letter from Tom Dahulick
Representing Both Sides
Excellent editorial on “Was Sheriff Devlin Simply Ahead of the Curve?” from your February 5th edition. Your last paragraph summed it up very well.
Tom Dahulick
Omaha, Nebraska
Excellent editorial on “Was Sheriff Devlin Simply Ahead of the Curve?” from your February 5th edition. Your last paragraph summed it up very well.
Tom Dahulick
Omaha, Nebraska
For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.
$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout