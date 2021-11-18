Home › Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › Damage 1, Roof Overhang 0 as Bassett Outpatient Clinic reroutes main entrance Damage 1, Roof Overhang 0 as Bassett Outpatient Clinic reroutes main entrance 11/18/2021 Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers Damage 1, Roof Overhang 0 as Bassett Outpatient Clinic reroutes main entrance Recent structural damage to the overhang to Bassett Medical Center’s outpatient clinic building at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown closes the building’s main entrance, with needed repairs and construction now underway and continuing through the winter months. The entrance is open to foot traffic and passenger vehicles under 8 feet and 6 inches. All patient transport vehicles such as buses, shuttles, and ambulettes must drop patients off on the street at the crosswalk from the hospital’s Parking Lot Number One, directly across the street from the clinic entrance circle. (Kevin Limiti/AllOtsego.com)