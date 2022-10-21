DAVIS: Brian Miller – Our Loss is Your Gain

Letter from David Davis

Due to re-districting, our New York State Assemblyman Brian Miller is now running for the 122nd New York State Assembly District seat. After serving us in the New York State 101st Assembly District, we are saddened by the loss of Assemblyman Miller. While serving us in the Assembly, Assemblyman Miller has done an awesome job. Brian has fought hard for small businesses, farmers and the Second Amendment, just to name a few areas where Brian has made a positive impact in our community.

The current 101st New York State Assembly District is narrow and long (approximately 250 miles). It takes a minimum of a three-hour drive to reach his furthest constituents. Assemblyman Miller makes this drive several times a month. Our last assemblyman would only come to our township a few times a year. Assemblyman Miller will be very approachable if elected to the 122nd Assembly District. I have called Assemblyman Miller several times during his tenure. Assemblyman Miller has personally called me back several times to answer my questions, and my stance on specific Assembly bills.

Invest in your community by casting your vote for Brian Miller for the New York State 122nd Assembly District!

David Davis

Pine Bush