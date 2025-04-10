Letter from James R. Dean

Made in America: Worth the Wait?

I recently purchased a very nice, well designed, compact, modern, ion producing, high speed, foldable, wall mountable, travel hair dryer for $34.00 on Amazon.

I chose it from a very wide selection that varied widely in price. They were almost all made in China.

Little did I know that if I was willing to wait for Trump’s tariffs to right the wrongs in the world economy, and for hair dryer factories to move to our country, and for American workers to have high-paying jobs making hair dryers, the same great wide selection of hair dryers, made in America, will then be available with double the quality, and at half the price.

How lucky can I get?

James R. Dean

Cooperstown