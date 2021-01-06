Delgado Reports Staff’s Safe After Rioters Storm Congress

By: Jim Kevlin  01/06/2021  5:27 pm
WASHINGTON – Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, reports “my staff and I are safe” after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol today.

“We are grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers who are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. I’m praying for our country,” he reported on his Facebook page.

The National Guard has been activated in Washington, D.C., to help restore calm, and President-elect Joe Biden called on President Trump to go on television “and demand an end to this siege.”

