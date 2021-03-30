Democrats Ask Catan To Accept Endorsement

If So, She Would Appear On GOP Line, Too

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The Democrats are asking Michelle Catan, a registered Democrat who filed as a Republican to run for county Rep. Andrew Stammel’s District 3 seat, if she will accept their party’s endorsement as well.

Stammel, who decided not to run again after Catan filed her GOP petitions by last Thursday’s deadline, said today that he filed his “formal declination” with the county Board of Elections Monday, and formed a vacancy committee that has until the end of the week to fill the Democratic ballot line.

“I have communicated with Michelle Catan that they are willing to nominate her so it’s up to her if she accepts or not,” said Stammel. If Catan declines, the Democrats can name another candidate to run against her in the fall.

Stammel is the second Democratic county rep, along with Danny Stammel, who will retire from the county board this year. He said he did so because he believes Catan would be a good replacement. He also said daytime county board and committee meetings are a challenge for him, as he has his own law firm and it Title IX coordinator for SUNY Oneonta.