Letter from Sheriff Richard Devlin

Basile Gets Sheriff’s Nod

Jennifer Basile is a great person and a great candidate for Otsego County clerk. I’m fully endorsing her candidacy because Otsego County residents who use the clerk’s office and DMV deserve a leader with integrity, ethics, experience, and customer service skills. That leader is unquestionably Jennifer Basile. I hope every Otsego County voter joins me to support Jennifer Basile in this year’s election.

Sheriff Richard Devlin

Milford