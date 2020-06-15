DiNapoli To Address County Board At Noon

COOPERSTOWN – State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is scheduled to address the Otsego County Board of Representatives at noon today via Zoom on the budget challenges the state and county are facing due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The county representatives have been struggling with budget challenges since Governor Cuomo’s March 13 emergency declaration, which erased the 2020 tourism season, imposing a spending freeze and laying off 59 employees so far.

Tourism has been the mainstay of the Otsego County economy and the sales and bed tax it generates has been the major funding source of county government.