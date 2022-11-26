Donations to Food Pantry Will
Be Doubled in November, December
COOPERSTOWN—Following an increase in the number of people requesting food, The Scriven Foundation will match donations to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, up to $7,500.00, through December.
This year, the food pantry is serving an average of 463 people each month, a 30 percent increase compared to 2021. People who would like to support the work of the Cooperstown Food Pantry can donate via PayPal on the website, cooperstownfoodpantry.org, or mail a check to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, Inc. at 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
People in need of food assistance should call (607) 547-8902.