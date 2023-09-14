Donor To Match Gifts To Chamber Orchestra

COOPERSTOWN—The Governing Board of Fenimore Chamber Orchestra has announced the launch of a Matching Gift Challenge, an initiative that promises to amplify the value of every contribution.

Thomas Wolf, board chair of FCO, said, “Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, every gift to Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will now be matched up to $25,000.00, effectively doubling the power of each gift. The deadline for the Matching Gift Challenge is October 15.

“We stand at the crossroads of this unique opportunity. And we ask that people please make a gift to FCO. No matter the size, every gift is a vital piece of the mosaic that allows us to continue sharing the joy and magic of music with Cooperstown and the surrounding area.”

Wolf said FCO is thankful for the outpouring of good will from the people of Cooperstown.

“It is apparent that the people of Cooperstown have a strong belief in our mission and their dedication to the arts inspire us every day. Together, we can ensure that FCO continues to flourish and enrich generations to come,” Wolf said.

To donate, visit fenimoreco.org, send a check made payable to Fenimore Chamber Orchestra to PO Box 942, Cooperstown, NY 13326 or call (917) 859-6672.