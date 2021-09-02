Downsville tops Milford-Laurens in overtime

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Ashton Townsend got the golden-goal winner as visiting Downsville beat Milford-Laurens in overtime, 5-4, in a boys soccer game in Laurens on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Brock Mann scored twice for M/L, which also got goals from Nick DeBoer and Logan Conklin and assists from Riley Stevens, Martin Thorsland and Wendell Augustin.

Townsend had a hat trick for Downsville, while Kaden Cicio had a goal and two assists and Skyler Odell scored a goal.