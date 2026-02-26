Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Katelyn Dwyer

Riley Tackling Electricity Costs

Across Upstate New York, electric bills have risen to levels that are placing a real strain on households. The increase has been especially difficult for those who depend on electric baseboard heat, but it is also affecting residents who use heat pumps—myself included.

With winter temperatures so low this year, families are struggling. I’ve heard from neighbors facing monthly bills of $800.00 or more, forced to cut back on groceries and other necessities just to keep the lights and heat on. Our own bill has doubled over the last year and a half.

It was encouraging, therefore, to see Josh Riley taking steps to challenge these rising costs. He initiated an inquiry into the rates charged by New York State Electric and Gas, appealed recent rate approvals before the New York State Public Service Commission, and called for public hearings so customers can voice their concerns directly. He has also pressed regulators to require utilities to clearly explain the reasons behind these increases and has questioned whether some of the revenue from higher rates is being unfairly directed to the utilities’ parent companies.

With the financial burden increasingly being shifted directly to consumers through higher rates, it gives me hope that someone is working to ensure ordinary ratepayers are heard. Let’s hope state authorities respond to these efforts.

Katelyn Dwyer
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Bassett Network Addresses ICE Rumors

“Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not at Bassett Medical Center, despite rumors and misinformation spreading through the community,” spokesperson Gabrielle Argo said in a statement.…
February 26, 2026

Divers Take the Ultimate Cold Plunge Under Frozen Otsego Lake

For a bit, divers can forget the chill while they complete their underwater tasks. But when you sense the cold starting to dull your response times, that’s your cue to get out—while you still have plenty of breathing gas, said Paul Lord...…
February 26, 2026

Survivor of 1963 Bombing Speaks at SUNY Oneonta

Rudolph shared this traumatic experience with nearly 150 guests in the Hunt Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta on February 19. She was the keynote speaker at the college’s event commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.…
February 26, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE