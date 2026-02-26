Letter from Katelyn Dwyer

Riley Tackling Electricity Costs

Across Upstate New York, electric bills have risen to levels that are placing a real strain on households. The increase has been especially difficult for those who depend on electric baseboard heat, but it is also affecting residents who use heat pumps—myself included.

With winter temperatures so low this year, families are struggling. I’ve heard from neighbors facing monthly bills of $800.00 or more, forced to cut back on groceries and other necessities just to keep the lights and heat on. Our own bill has doubled over the last year and a half.

It was encouraging, therefore, to see Josh Riley taking steps to challenge these rising costs. He initiated an inquiry into the rates charged by New York State Electric and Gas, appealed recent rate approvals before the New York State Public Service Commission, and called for public hearings so customers can voice their concerns directly. He has also pressed regulators to require utilities to clearly explain the reasons behind these increases and has questioned whether some of the revenue from higher rates is being unfairly directed to the utilities’ parent companies.

With the financial burden increasingly being shifted directly to consumers through higher rates, it gives me hope that someone is working to ensure ordinary ratepayers are heard. Let’s hope state authorities respond to these efforts.

Katelyn Dwyer

Cooperstown