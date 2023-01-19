Dynamic Dozen Distinguished in December

Photo by Milo Stewart Jr.

Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum at the annual recognition event held on Wednesday, December 21. Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Board of Directors of The Farmers’ Museum, presented the awards and Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of the two institutions, presided. A 35-year award was presented to Bob Thompson. Patrick MacGregor received a 30-year award and 25-year awards were given to Meg Preston and Chris Rossi. Kevin Gray and Pete Wiswell received 20-year awards, and 15-year awards were presented to Christine Olsen, Walter Ashley, Mark Simonson, Joelle LaChance, and Todd Kenyon. Lynne Mebust accepted a 10-year award. Pictured above, standing from left, are: Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the Board of Directors of The Farmers’ Museum; Christine Olsen, registrar; Lynne Mebust, museum teacher; Walter Ashley, interpreter; Kevin Gray, manager of arts education; Mark Simonson, interpreter; Paul D’Ambrosio, president and CEO; and Todd Kenyon, director of marketing and communications. Seated: Meg Preston, agriculture events coordinator; Bob Thompson, associate director of agriculture facilities; Patrick MacGregor, manager of interpretation; and Chris Rossi, director of exhibitions. Not in attendance: Pete Wiswell, superintendent of building services, and Joelle LaChance, interpreter.