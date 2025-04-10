Editorial of April 10, 2025

Can AI Be Impartial When the National News Media Isn’t?

It’s no secret that Americans’ trust in today’s national news media has dropped significantly in recent years. According to a Gallup Blog written by Megan Brenan and Lydia Saad, published on February 27 of this year, Americans’ trust in the mass media is at its lowest point in more than five decades (https://news.gallup.com/opinion/gallup/657239/five-key-insights-americans-views-news-media.aspx).

The authors state that about one third of U.S. adults say they have no trust at all in the mass media, and generational patterns don’t bode well for media trust moving forward. In fact, Gallup found that national confidence in newspaper and television news ranks slightly higher than our confidence in Congress, which is at the very bottom of the list. Print news professions rank slightly higher in perceived honesty and ethics than the television media, but that’s not saying much. Studies released by the Pew Research Center and Reuters Institute are in agreement that Americans lack confidence in journalists to act in the best interests of the public.

The bottom line: The perception that our news media coverage prioritizes accuracy and fairness, and that journalists report the news minus potential biases and sensationalism, is waning and continues to drop.

With this in mind, and because so many people are now turning to AI for assistance in both research and content creation, we thought it would be interesting to see how balanced and accurate AI platforms may be when asked to write an impartial 200-word essay on the state of American politics in 2025. Here is what AI had to say:

ChatGPT (OpenAI)

The state of American politics in 2025 reflects a complex and polarized landscape, characterized by sharp ideological divides and heightened partisan tensions. Political discourse has become increasingly polarized, with the two major parties—the Republicans and Democrats—exhibiting contrasting visions for the nation’s future. On one hand, the Republican Party is wrestling with its identity, facing a struggle between traditional conservatives and populist factions that have gained influence in recent years. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party grapples with maintaining unity amid diverse progressive factions advocating for varying levels of social, economic, and environmental reforms.

In the wake of the 2024 elections, Americans continue to experience significant divisions on issues like healthcare, climate change, racial justice, and economic inequality. Social media and misinformation have amplified these divisions, making it more challenging to foster constructive dialogue and cooperation across party lines. The influence of money in politics remains a contentious issue, with both parties facing criticism over the role of corporate interests in shaping policy.

Despite these challenges, there are ongoing efforts for bipartisan cooperation, particularly in areas like infrastructure and criminal justice reform. However, the broader political environment remains contentious, as trust in institutions continues to erode, leaving many Americans disillusioned with the political process. In this complex and evolving landscape, the future of American politics remains uncertain.

Gemini (Google)

The American political landscape in 2025 is characterized by deep polarization and a heightened sense of political urgency. Key factors shaping this environment include the lingering effects of recent elections, and the ongoing debates surrounding social, economic, and cultural issues.

One prominent development is the focus on “Project 2025,” a plan by conservative groups to reshape the executive branch. This initiative has ignited fierce debate, with proponents arguing for streamlined government and critics expressing concerns about potential overreach. This project is a focal point of many political discussions.

Economic concerns, such as inflation and economic inequality, continue to drive political discourse. Immigration and border security remain highly contentious issues, with significant policy implications. Furthermore, social issues, including debates over reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights, contribute to the nation’s political divide.

The political climate is also influenced by the role of media and technology, with social media platforms playing a significant role in shaping public opinion and political discourse. These factors combine to create a complex and dynamic political environment, where partisan divisions are prominent, and the stakes of political decisions are perceived as exceptionally high.

AI Essay Writer (the good ai)

As of 2025, American politics is characterized by a complex interplay of ideological divisions, electoral dynamics, and societal challenges. The political landscape remains polarized, with the two major parties—Democrats and Republicans—exhibiting stark contrasts in their policy priorities and voter appeal. This polarization has been exacerbated by the rise of social media as a platform for political discourse, which often amplifies extreme viewpoints while marginalizing moderate voices.

In addition to ideological divides, the impact of demographic changes on electoral outcomes cannot be overlooked. The increasing diversity of the electorate has led to shifts in party strategies, as both parties seek to engage younger voters and minority groups. This engagement is evident in campaign rhetoric and policy proposals that prioritize issues such as climate change, racial justice, and economic inequality. However, these efforts are often met with resistance from established party bases that may prioritize traditional values or economic conservatism.

The state of American politics in 2025 also reflects ongoing challenges related to governance and public trust. Legislative gridlock remains a significant issue, hindering effective policymaking on pressing matters such as healthcare reform and immigration policy. As citizens grow increasingly disillusioned with political institutions, there is a palpable call for more transparency and accountability from elected officials. Ultimately, the trajectory of American politics will depend on how these dynamics evolve in response to both internal pressures and external influences.

So how did AI do? Is it more, or less, accurate than the national media? And which platform sums it up best? You be the judge.