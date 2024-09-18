Editorial of September 19, 2024

Mohawk Valley Gives—Will You?

This Friday, September 20 marks the third year of Mohawk Valley Gives, a community-wide day of charitable giving initiated by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. For the second year in a row, nonprofits serving Otsego County can participate through our own Community Foundation of Otsego County.

Mohawk Valley Gives, created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in 2022, is the main platform, CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz explained. However, there are sub-campaigns within the platform. Save a Life is a sub-campaign exclusive to animal welfare organizations. The Community Foundation of Otsego County sub-campaign is composed of Otsego nonprofits, Katz said.

In order for your donation to be counted toward various Mohawk Valley Gives prize incentives, it must be made online between midnight and 11:59 p.m. on September 20. However—in much the same spirit as early voting—early giving is already underway.

The giving period begins on Monday, September 16 and ends on Sunday, September 22,” Katz told us. This year’s Otsego County campaign sponsors are the Bank of Cooperstown, Paperkite, NYCM Insurance, Steve Zerby Design Build and Hartwick College.

“I imagine the run-up to September 20 is for people who aren’t available to donate on the 20th. The period after is for people who miss the day but still want to give. All Mohawk Valley Gives program matches and challenges are in effect on the 20th only, Katz said.

Participating nonprofits include health centers, libraries, lake associations, arts organizations, animal welfare groups, environmental groups, school clubs, museums, civic, church, youth, and service organizations, and many others. They represent Richfield Springs in the north, Unadilla in the south, the Butternut Valley to the west, Cherry Valley and points east, and everything in between.

According to organizers, Mohawk Valley Gives is fueled by the power of social media. Anyone may donate, but contributions must be made via the online giving platform by credit or debit card only.

Katz did tell us, though, that if donors make a commitment via the MVG website to pay with a check those donations will be counted as part of the campaign. If checks are sent outside the platform [GiveGab/Bontera], they won’t count.

More than 60 nonprofits serving Otsego County will be taking part in the 2024 campaign. You may have already seen the social media posts or e-bulletins announcing their participation in Mohawk Valley Gives and soliciting your support. Some, like the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra and the Susquehanna SPCA, have matching challenges of their own which coincide with Mohawk Valley Gives. You can click on the entries for information on each of the participating organizations. The full list of Otsego County participating nonprofits as of Tuesday, September 17 is as follows, in the order of appearance on the CFOC website:

A.O. Fox Hospital, Angel Network of Cooperstown, Athelas Therapeautic Riding Inc., Bassett Medical Center, Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc., Catskill Choral Society, Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, Cherry Valley Artworks, Community Cupboard of Edmeston, Community Foundation of Otsego County, Concerted Works Inc., Cooperstown Art Association Inc., Cooperstown Food Pantry Inc., Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education, The Cooperstown Graduate Association, Cooperstown Sports Booster Club, Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie & Otsego Counties, Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, Family Planning of South Central NY, Family Resource Network Inc., Fenimore Art Museum, Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, Film Otsego, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Friends of Doubleday, Friends of Music and Art Cooperstown, Friends of the Oneonta Theatre, Future for Oneonta Foundation, Glimmerglass Festival, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Hartwick College, Helios Care, Jail Ministry of Otsego County, Jefferson Historical Society, LEAF Council on Alcoholism & Addictions Inc., League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Oneonta Community Health Center, Opportunities for Otsego, Origins Community Foundation, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Foundation, The Arc Otsego, Otsego County Conservation Association, Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens Inc., Otsego Land Trust, Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc., Pathfinder Village Foundation Inc., Richfield Springs Community Center, Richfield Springs Food Pantry Inc., Richfield Springs Garden Club, Richfield Springs Youth Sports Inc., Saturday’s Bread, SUNY Oneonta Foundation, Super Heroes Humane Society, The Brookwood School, The Center for Continuing Adult Learning Inc., The Farmers’ Museum, The Salvation Army of Oneonta, The Smithy Pioneer Gallery Inc., Unadilla Community Farm Education Center, Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association, Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York Inc., and the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Though the list may seem extensive, it only scratches the surface of the many Otsego County charitable organizations serving Otsego County which could eventually take part. Those interested in learning more about how to participate can read answers to frequently asked questions at www.givemv.org/info/faq#General, where there are FAQ sections specific to both donors and nonprofits, along with general program information.

Every dollar counts toward building a stronger, healthier community, which is ultimately what all of these charitable organizations are working to achieve in one way or another.

So, mark Friday, September 20 on your calendar and give what you can, if you can, to show you support them, just as they support you. And if you can’t give right now, there’s always next year, thanks to Mohawk Valley Gives.