Editorial Our Appreciation and Our Thanks

Editorial

As we mark the traditional beginning of the holiday season with Thanksgiving celebrations this week, we at “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are thankful to be part of the life of Otsego County. But, as thankful as we are for the many bountiful aspects of life here, like many others, we are always mindful that suffering and need are still more plentiful in our region than in many other places. As Otsego County residents pause to give thanks this week, we ask that you consider sponsoring a family in need.

For the past 101 years, we have joined The Salvation Army to help make Christmas enjoyable for area families through the Angel Tree Program. We are proud to help our neighbors provide this assistance to others less fortunate.

For the last three weeks, we have been publishing families in need with specific requests in our newspapers and your response has been uplifting. We started with 10 families and we have just requested another five families to support this holiday season.

If you haven’t come on board yet to sponsor a family, and you would like to, please do so now. Call our office at (607) 547-6103 for family specifics. ‘Tis certainly better to give than to receive.

All of us at “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” extend our most enduring gratitude and heartfelt thanks to community members who support the Angel Tree Program.

The community spirit is evident in those that give of themselves to make the Holiday Season brighter for our less fortunate neighbors. The good that will come of it will give us all even greater measures of thankfulness.

Happy Holidays!