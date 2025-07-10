Advertisement. Advertise with us

Editorial of July 10, 2025

Shame. Shame. Shame.

Fans of the HBO television series “Game of Thrones” will remember Cersei Lannister’s walk of atonement in season five, episode 10, titled “Mother’s Mercy.” Cersei, an evil queen if ever there was one, had her head shaved bald, was stripped naked and then forced to endure a “walk of shame” from the Great Sept of Baelor to the Red Keep. Cersei is accompanied on her roughly two-mile-long walk by Septa Unella, who repeatedly calls out “Shame! Shame! Shame!” while ringing a bell to attract people’s attention. The crowd boos and pelts Cersei with rotten fruits and vegetables. This humiliating public punishment was the consequence of her very bad behavior.

Lest you think we are advocating such barbaric treatment, we are not. We do, however, believe that a figurative walk of shame through the court of public opinion might teach Dr. Christina Propst a much-needed lesson in compassion and empathy.

Propst is the Houston pediatrician who was fired from Blue Fish Pediatrics over the weekend for her Facebook post on July 5 that, according to a news article on KPRC Click2Houston, appeared to mock flood victims in Kerr County, Texas because of the area’s political leanings.

In her post, Propst wrote: “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

This, even as reports following the flash flood in Kerr County were still coming in over the Fourth of July weekend—a natural disaster that has thus far claimed the lives of more than 100 people, including 28 children. At least 41 people are still unaccounted for as we go to press, according to officials.

On Sunday, July 6, Blue Fish Pediatrics announced that Propst was no longer employed at their practice in the following public statement:

“This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians. The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics. As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family. We continue to extend our full support to the families and the surrounding communities who are grieving, recovering, and searching for hope.”

The First Amendment gives you the right to speak your piece, Dr. Propst, but shame on you for politicizing the devastation and heartbreak of this catastrophe. Shame on anyone, for that matter—left, right or center—who politicizes the personal tragedy of others in such a way as to push their own political agenda, or to criticize the politics of others.

Simply put, some things should and must transcend our own political leanings. What people say, what they write: those things have power. And, sadly, Propst is not alone in her vitriol. As a society, we could all benefit from a rapid de-escalation of political rhetoric. We’ve said it before: There needs to be a return to civility and common decency and, if there isn’t, we may very well be condemned to a second civil war.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of those who perished in Texas. They deserve nothing less. At the end of the day, do we as a society really wish ill upon those who don’t vote the same way, or look the same way, or worship the same way? Do we really wish to see others fail? Suffer? Die? Because, if that’s the way the wind here is blowing, shame, shame, shame.

