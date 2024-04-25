Editorial of April 25, 2024

With Gratitude

National Volunteer Week is currently underway. Observed this year from Sunday, April 21 through Saturday, April 27, these seven days—the theme of which is “Celebrate Service”—provide an opportunity for those who volunteer to reflect on the people and causes that have inspired them to serve. It is a time to thank volunteers for giving so generously of themselves to meet the needs of our communities. National Volunteer Week is also designed to raise awareness about the ever-growing need for increased volunteer efforts, and the fulfillment experienced by those who volunteer.

National Volunteer Week is organized by the U.S. organization, Points of Light Foundation, whose mission is “to inspire, equip, and mobilize people to take actions that change the world” and Volunteering Canada, a charity initiative that provides expertise on volunteerism with the lens on increasing participation and quality of volunteer experiences. National Volunteer Week was instituted in 1974, thanks in large part to U.S. President Richard Nixon, who established it with an executive order. Since then, the annual celebration has grown each year, with thousands of special events and volunteer projects scheduled across the nation throughout the week.

Just exactly how important are volunteers to our economy? The 2021 “Volunteering in America Report” found that 60.7 million adults, or 23.2 percent, volunteered 4.1 billion hours between September 2020 and 2021. Economic value was estimated at $122.9 billion. In that report, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps, the 2021 data show trends in formal volunteering, informal helping, and other civic behaviors nationally, at the state level, and within the 12 largest metro areas.

Trends released by Double the Donation, a provider of matching gift tools for nonprofits and educational institutions, provide a deeper dive into the demographics, benefits, and challenges of volunteerism:

About 63 million Americans volunteer

One-third of the nonprofit workforce is volunteers

62% of nonprofits state that recruiting volunteers “is a big problem”

40% of Fortune 500 companies offer volunteer grants

60% of companies offer paid volunteer time off

35% of individuals volunteer to socialize

72% of volunteers work with just one organization; only 18% are

Approximately one in three volunteers donates their time to religious organizations

Formal volunteering is declining in most states

84% of employers feel volunteerism is an effective way to engage

27% of individuals who volunteer have a higher chance of finding employment

employment Companies see 52% less turnover among new employees who

49% of individuals state their biggest obstacle to volunteering is work commitments

commitments Volunteers experience 38% fewer nights in the hospital

Most U.S.-based volunteers are between the ages of 35 and 44

“Volunteer” is defined as “a person who does something, especially helping other people, willingly and without being forced or paid to do it.” These volunteers—without whom many organizations would be unable to operate—are the backbone of our food banks, our animal shelters, our hospitals, our nonprofit boards, our fire and EMS services, and so much more.

To all who give so freely of their time and talent, to those who show up even when they don’t have to, and to those who take on any challenge, large or small with no expectation of payment or reward…

Thank you.