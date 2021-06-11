Edmeston advances to Section IV Class D baseball finals

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Second seeded Edmeston won the rematch of the Tri-Valley League baseball finals, 18-1, over visiting Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield, the six seed, Thursday, June 10, in the Section IV Class D baseball semifinals.

Ronnie Hickling had two doubles among his four hits, with six RBI and four runs scored for Edmeston.

Josh Martin had three hits and four runs scored.

Hickling also got the win for the Panthers, giving up one run on four hits while striking out five batters in five innings.

Edmeston will play at top seeded South Kortright in the Section IV Class D baseball finals at 2 p.m., Saturday. June 12. The Rams beat Afton, 10-4, at home Thursday.