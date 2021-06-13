By: Greg Klein  06/13/2021  8:43 am
Edmeston downed by SK
in Section IV Class D baseball final

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Edmeston’s perfect season ended in South Kortright as the Rams battered the Panthers, 13-0, in five innings in the Section IV Class D baseball championship Saturday, June 12.

SK, which got two runs in the second inning, took a 7-0 lead in the third inning with a string of extra-base hits, highlighted by Brandon Grommeck’s two-run home run.

The Rams made it 7-0 the next inning and put the game away in the fifth.

Edmeston had its best scoring chance in the top of the fourth inning. Kyle Ough had a double and the Panthers loaded the bases, but Pat Dengler got out of the jam without giving up a run.

SK ends its season 12-0 while Edmeston fell to 11-1.

 

