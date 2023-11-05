EV Car Show Slated for June 3rd

ONEONTA—Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society has put a call out for participants and sponsors for its upcoming Electric Vehicle Car Show on June 3. The event will highlight local EV owners and inform potential buyers about their options. EV owners are invited to participate at no charge. Dealerships are sought as event sponsors and are encouraged to attend the event with EV vehicles. Businesses and vendors that are aligned with climate change, carbon reduction and sustainability are also invited to participate. Sponsorship levels and registration information can be found at https://doas.us/ev-2023/. Participants must register by May 20. For more information, contact info@doas.us. The EV Car Show will be held at Damaschke Field in Oneonta on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.