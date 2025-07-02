Athelas Therapeutic Riding provides equine-assisted therapy to individuals with physical, mental and emotional challenges in a structured, supportive environment. (Photo provided)

Event Features Line Dancing, Dinner, Raffle To Benefit Individuals with Disabilities

OTEGO—Community members will gather together for an evening of music, food, and dancing while supporting a local program that serves individuals with physical, mental, and emotional challenges when Athelas Therapeutic Riding hosts its annual barn dance on Saturday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m.

According to a press release, the family-friendly event will take place at Northfield Farm, the home of Athelas, and will feature line dancing instruction, a barbecue dinner, and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses. All proceeds will directly support the therapeutic horses and programming that enable Athelas’ work in the community, officials said.

“This barn dance has become an important annual fundraiser for our organization,” said Katie Madonia, fundraising chair for Athelas Therapeutic Riding. “It brings together families, neighbors, and local businesses in the same space where our riders work with horses each week to build skills and confidence. This is a fun way to invite our community in and have fun, while raising funds critical to our riders’ success.”

Athelas Therapeutic Riding provides equine-assisted therapy to individuals with physical, mental and emotional challenges in a structured, supportive environment. The organization serves clients of all ages, offering specialized programming that helps participants develop physical strength, emotional regulation skills, confidence and social abilities through structured interactions with horses.

“The funds raised at the barn dance directly support our daily operation,” explained Athelas Executive Director Anneliese Gilchrest. “These dollars help us care for our therapeutic horses, maintain our facilities and continue offering services to riders regardless of their ability to pay. Community support through events like this enables us to keep our program accessible to everyone who can benefit from it.”

The event offers two ticket options: $25.00 for dinner and dancing, or $10.00 for dancing only. Space is limited, and the event has reached capacity in previous years.

The barn dance will feature music and professional line dancing instruction for beginners by Upstate Line Dancing. Local businesses have donated prizes for the evening’s raffle, providing additional ways for community members to support the organization.

“What we appreciate about this event is how it reflects the welcoming, inclusive environment we strive to create in our therapeutic programs,” Gilchrest said. “It’s a chance for our community to come together while supporting services that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Tickets to the barn dance can be purchased via the Athelas Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/AthelasTherapeuticRidingInc or at https://www.athelastherapeuticridinginc.org/.