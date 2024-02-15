HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

DANCE—6-9 p.m. “Valentine’s Barn Dance.” Old-time square dances, contradance, jigs, waltzes, more. Set to live music by the Contrasonics with Garry Aney calling. No partner/experience necessary. Free admission, donation appreciated. Springfield Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (607) 287-1410 or visit https://townspringfield.digitaltowpath.org:10427/content/Calendars

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 6 p.m. Donate for a chance to win a $20 Amazon gift card. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. 1 (800) RED-CROSS or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

CONSERVATION—All day. “27th Annual Great Back Yard Bird Count.” Count birds in the back yard, at the local park or wherever a bird can be found and report observations online. Held through 2/19. Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit https://doas.us/

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “Handcraft Circle.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé or other handicrafts to work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

COLLEGE – 9:45 a.m. to noon. “Major Discovery Days: Business.” Prospective students get an in-depth look at academic programs of interest. Lunch and optional campus tour provided. Registration required. Herkimer College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 574-4028 or visit Herkimer.edu/discovery

QUILT SHOW—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Fenimore Quilt Club Show.” Warm, artistic and antique quilts on display from local quilters. On view through 2/18. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

EXHIBIT OPENING—Noon to 4 p.m. “Precautions Urged: Public Health and Pandemics in Oneonta.” Explores the Great Influenza of 1918, tuberculosis, polio, HIV/Aids and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on Oneonta. Displayed through 5/4. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Home School Story Time.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

TAX PREP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get help with taxes from IRS-certified volunteers. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 ext. 1120 or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/business-administration-and-accounting-department/vita/

MOVIE—7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. “Blazing Saddles: 50th Anniversary Screening.” Trivia, prizes. 18+, cash bar for 21+. Costumes encouraged. Entry by donation. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONSERVATION—7:30 p.m. “Invasive Species” with OCCA Program Director Jeff O’Handley. What to watch for, what to do. Includes overview of the species, where they came from, why they are a problem here, and how participants can help control the spread. Presented online by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Visit https://doas.us/

