Event To Benefit Hribar Family is Saturday

FLY CREEK—A Benefit Spaghetti Dinner this Saturday, February 25 at the Fly Creek Fire Department, 832 County Highway 26, to raise funds on behalf of Billy and Donna Hribar will run from noon until sold out. The Hribars’ equipment barn and contents, including the heating source for their home, were destroyed in a fire on November 25. Proceeds will help them rebuild the barn and replace lost contents. There is a $10.00 fee per meal. A 50/50 raffle/basket auction will also be held. For more information, call Deb Dennis at (607) 287-2089.