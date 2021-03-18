Executive Director, 2 Trustees Join CSO

THOMAS WOLF STEPS ASIDE

ONEONTA – Cassandra Miller, a lecturer in the SUNY Oneonta Communications Department, has joined the Catskill Symphony Orchestra as acting executive director, Kellie Bean, who chairs the CSO board, announced.

She succeeds Thomas Wolf, a past opera performer, who was executive director during the 2019 search for the new conductor, Maciej Żółtowski.

Additionally, Laura Tansey Wetzel and Ian Kenyon, both of Cooperstown, have joined the board, Bean announced.

Miller, a former entertainment editor with the Daily Star, is a graduate of Boston University with a master’s in communications management from the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. She held various marketing positions before returning to her hometown in 2019.