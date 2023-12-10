A state of emergency has been declared by Oneonta Town Supervisor Randal Mowers until further notice, following an explosion in the Town of Oneonta on Saturday, December 9. (Photo courtesy Otsego County Sheriff’s Office)

Explosion Leaves One Dead, One Injured

ONEONTA—One person is dead and another injured following an explosion in the Town of Oneonta on Saturday, December 9. In a press release issued on the morning of Sunday, December 10, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, at approximately 5:28 p.m., the Otsego County 911 Center began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an explosion and residential structure fire on Richards Avenue in the Town of Oneonta.

The Oneonta Fire Department and mutual aid departments responded. Upon arrival, they found multiple residential structures with severe damage and an active structure fire.

According to the press release, a state of emergency has been declared by Oneonta Town Supervisor Randal Mowers until further notice.

Additional resources from the City of Oneonta Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Ambulance, New York State Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and NYSEG responded to the scene, the release said. Deputies and members of various fire departments assisted residents in the immediate area with a precautionary evacuation.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Sheriff’s Office reports that an occupant of one of the residences was found deceased and a neighboring resident received medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the explosion.

The investigation is still ongoing. The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be the lead agency during this investigation and will be assisted by investigators from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. The press release states there is no threat to the public at this time.

Additional assistance was provided on scene by the New York State Police, Oneonta City Police Department, Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, Otsego County Ambulance, Oneonta Fire Department, and members of the Laurens, Otego, Milford, Franklin, Schenevus, West Oneonta, and Worcester fire departments.