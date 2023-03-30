Feathered Friend

Photo by Vicki Whicker

COOPERSTOWN—Mr. Higgins, above, spent a winter in the home of Vicki Whicker. “I love chickens and hoped a single baby rooster would make a fine house pet,” she said. “The cat was not amused. The dog was delighted. For a while, Mr. Higgins snuggled right in. Then spring came and he morphed into a rooster. No more cuddling.” A gallery of our readers’ pets is now available for viewing on the AllOtsego.com website at https://www.allotsego.com/furever-friends-and-purrfect-pals/. Every week, we’ll select at least one photograph to be highlighted in our newspapers, on Facebook and online.