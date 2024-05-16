Van Broughton Ramsey and Robert Nelson (Photo by Brent DeLanoy)

Festival Appoints New Honorary Life Trustees, Board Members

COOPERSTOWN—The Glimmerglass Festival has announced the appointment of Robert Nelson and Van Broughton Ramsey as the company’s newest Life Trustees. This change to the organization’s leadership was formalized during the organization’s April board meeting, which also welcomed two new Trustees, Georg O. Budenbender and Tim Lord.

Nelson, who served as chair of The Glimmerglass Festival Board of Trustees from 2019-2023, brings a wealth of experience to his new role as a Life Trustee, officials said. He is a former real estate developer and served as the vice president and chief financial officer of Michael Novarese, Inc. early in his career, as well as museum director for The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising from 1999-2008. Throughout his four-year tenure as chair, Nelson showcased exceptional leadership during particularly challenging years for the company. According to a press release, “His unwavering dedication was evident as he invested countless hours collaborating with staff to navigate the unprecedented global pandemic, including staging the innovative 2021 ‘Glimmerglass on the Grass’ season. Among Nelson’s many achievements as chair was leading the successful search for current Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley.

Joining Nelson as a Life Trustee is his spouse, Emmy Award-winning costume designer Van Broughton Ramsey. Known for their generosity and commitment to fostering a sense of community, the couple has opened their home to The Glimmerglass Festival for years, hosting events, meals, and festival artists. Ramsey has volunteered his time and expertise to the festival as a speaker for the Apprenticeship Seminar Series, sharing his advice for the next generation of designers. Nelson and Ramsey have provided substantial financial support for the festival, with a particular focus on initiatives like the youth opera and supporting Young Artists. Additionally, they spearheaded the establishment of the Zambello Gay Tribute Fund, which honors the festival’s previous artistic and general director, Francesca Zambello, and her wife, nationally renowned lawyer Faith E. Gay, and inspired countless others to contribute.

“Robert and Van are pillars of the Cooperstown community and figureheads of the Glimmerglass family; all who meet them are impressed by their warmth and hospitality. Their selfless generosity and advocacy touches so many organizations and causes in the area, but Glimmerglass has been by far the luckiest recipient of their passion, dedication, and expertise. My personal gratitude to Robert for his role in bringing me to this great company and community is equaled only by the gratitude of our staff and trustees for his years of leadership,” shared Ainsley.

Ainsley continued, “Robert’s stalwart resolve and guiding hand as board chair undoubtedly saw the organization through one of the most challenging periods in history for the performing arts; we are very fortunate to benefit from his ongoing guidance in his new role as an Honorary Life Trustee, the highest mark of respect we are able to bestow.”

“Hearing from Michael Young, The Glimmerglass Festival trustee chair, that we both had been nominated for the esteemed position of Honorary Life Trustee was an exciting moment,” wrote Nelson and Ramsey in an e-mail on Tuesday, May 14. “Being nominated, and then voted upon by your fellow trustees, is quite a process. We both are quite humbled by this award, and want to take this moment to thank our local community for their support of the festival.”

New Trustees Georg O. Budenbender and Tim Lord bring their unique expertise and passion to the organization. Budenbender, the retired president and chief executive officer of E.ON North America, Inc., is an avid mountaineer, having conquered major peaks around the world. Lord, co-founder and co-executive director of the Bronx-based nonprofit DreamYard Project, is dedicated to supporting young people as they work toward higher learning, meaningful careers, and social action. The Glimmerglass Festival is excited to welcome these exceptional individuals to its Board of Trustees, further strengthening its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, officials said.