ONEONTA—Karen Rowe is the winner of the Iron String Press Memorial Day Photo Contest. Her photo of granddaughters Paityn (2) and Piper (5)—“the two Ps”—performing an impromptu song and dance for the family tugged at our heart strings and made us smile. Karen wins a $50.00 gift certificate to the Blue Mingo Grill in Cooperstown, generously donated by the restaurant’s owners. Congratulations, Karen! (Photo provided)