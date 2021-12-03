Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Fire Guts Second Floor at Monser Brothers Tire Service Fire Guts Second Floor at Monser Brothers Tire Service 12/03/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Fire Guts Second Floor at Monser Brothers Tire Service The Oneonta City Fire Department was called to a fire at Monser Brothers Tire Service just after Midnight, December 3, with reports of flames through the roof. They responded with all hands, 2 engines and an aerial apparatus with mutual aid from West Oneonta Otego, Laurens, West Laurens, and many others. EMS Coverage was provided by the new Otsego County ambulance service. No injuries were reported but the blaze gutted the second floor office space of the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated with aid from the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.(Otsego County Fire Wire/Facebook)