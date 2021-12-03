By: Staff  12/03/2021  11:07 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FireFire Guts Second Floor at Monser Brothers Tire Service

Fire Guts Second Floor at Monser Brothers Tire Service

 12/03/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Fire Guts Second Floor at
Monser Brothers Tire Service

The Oneonta City Fire Department was called to a fire at  Monser Brothers Tire Service just after Midnight, December 3, with reports of flames through the roof. They responded with all hands, 2 engines and an aerial apparatus with mutual aid from West Oneonta Otego, Laurens, West Laurens, and many others. EMS Coverage was provided by the new Otsego County ambulance service.  No injuries were reported but the blaze gutted the second floor office space of the building. The cause of the fire is being investigated with aid from the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.(Otsego County Fire Wire/Facebook)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *