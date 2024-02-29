First Presbyterian To Install New Lead Pastor, Associate Pastor

COOPERSTOWN—On Sunday, March 3, the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown will formally install two new pastors, the Rev. Jessica D. Lambert and the Rev. Faith E. Gay.

Lambert, the new lead pastor, received her Masters of Divinity from Yale Divinity School, and pastored Saint Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church from 2007-2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. There she was involved in community organizing, especially around affordable housing, criminal justice, and food insecurity, and oversaw renovations to provide space for community nonprofits. Lambert moved to Cooperstown in 2021 when her husband, the Rev. Nathan Ritter, was called as rector of Christ Church Episcopal. Since moving to Cooperstown, she served as operations manager for Cooperstown Food Pantry and is now working part time as chaplain at Bassett Healthcare.

“I am honored and humbled to be called to serve as lead pastor at First Presbyterian Church,” said Lambert. “It fills me with great joy to be able work alongside the Rev. Faith Gay and the amazing congregational leaders at First Presbyterian. They are such faithful people who are so committed to peace, justice and hope in the world.”

Gay, the new associate pastor, resides in Cooperstown and New York City with her spouse, Francesca Zambello. She also received her Masters of Divinity from Yale Divinity School and previously served the First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown as designated pastor from 2020-2021. She is a founding partner of the law firm Selendy and Gay, PLLC and, in addition to litigation, Gay is engaged in extensive local and international pro bono work.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve First Presbyterian under the leadership of the wonderful Jess Lambert,” said Gay. “I was privileged to work with this congregation during the pandemic, and it is such a blessing to be called on again. I look forward to working closely with the greater community.”

The installation will take place on March 3 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Serene Jones, president of Union Theological Seminary of New York City, preaching. Following the service, all are invited to a reception in the chapel. The church is located at the corner of Pioneer and Elm streets in Cooperstown.

The church is eagerly anticipating the leadership of these amazing and gifted pastors, officials said.