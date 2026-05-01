The First United Methodist Church building, completed in 1926, as it stands today at 66 Chestnut Street in downtown Oneonta. (Photo by Brandon Raul Ramirez)

First United Methodist Church Approaches Nearly Two Centuries of Community Roots

By BRANDON RAUL RAMIREZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

The First United Methodist Church on Chestnut Street stands today as one of Oneonta’s longest serving faith communities, tracing its origins to a small Methodist “class meeting” formed in 1830. Reverend George Harman organized that first group of local residents, laying the foundation for what would become a central institution in the city’s religious and civic life.

By the mid-1830s, the town’s population hovered around 1,400 and the growing Methodist society—then known as the Emory Chapel of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Oneonta—expanded its outreach through home visits, school programs, and revival meetings. These early gatherings helped the congregation deepen its presence in the young community and contributed to the wider spread of Methodism in the region.

In 1848, the church’s influence widened further with construction of its first dedicated building, erected by Lucius Holbrook of Maryland. The structure provided a permanent space for worship and community activity, supporting the work of noted church leaders such as William H. Olin, a local attorney who later served 16 years as presiding elder of both the Oneonta and Binghamton districts.

As the congregation grew, plans emerged for a new and larger church building—one that would reflect its expanding membership and its role in Oneonta’s civic identity. In January 1925, committee chairman Orlando B. Rowe presented building plans to the trustees, launching construction of the present day church at 66 Chestnut Street. The project brought together Mitchell Construction Company of Binghamton and architects Charles W. Bolton & Son of Philadelphia, who designed a Gothic Revival-style structure featuring Schoharie quarried stone and distinctive stained glass windows.

The cornerstone ceremony took place on July 12, 1925, led by then pastor the Rev. John William Flynn. A lead box filled with church records, photographs, maps and other documents was sealed inside the stone, preserving a snapshot of the church’s early history for future generations.

Less than a year later, on September 12, 1926, the congregation held its first service in the new sanctuary. Bishop Joseph F. Berry delivered the opening sermon before a crowd of church members and city residents. A formal Service of Dedication followed that evening, with additional celebratory services continuing through September 19.

Today, the First United Methodist Church remains an active part of Oneonta’s community fabric. True to its long tradition of service, the church continues outreach programs such as Saturday’s Bread—an initiative launched in 1992 to provide free meals to anyone experiencing food insecurity.

The congregation also emphasizes inclusivity, affirming the worth of all people, and welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds into its mission and ministries.

“We commit ourselves to pursue justice, and pledge to stand with all our neighbors who are marginalized and oppressed, as Jesus did,” reads the church’s current mission statement.

Nearly 200 years after its humble beginnings, the church continues to evolve while honoring the faith and determination of the early Methodists who helped shape Oneonta’s spiritual landscape.