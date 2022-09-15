Cathy Raddatz, Village of Cooperstown resident, lost her brother in the 9/11 attack in 2001, 21 years ago.

Some 2,750 people were killed in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania (where one of the hijacked planes crashed after the passengers attempted to retake the plane). All 19 terrorists died.

Each year, Ms. Raddatz puts around 2,500 flags in the Village.

“I always wondered what I could do to honor the people who lost their lives.I thought it would be nice to put flags out,” Ms. Raddatz said.

“I wanted people to remember the day. I wanted to keep the memory alive for these wonderful people,” she said.

Ms. Raddatz places the flags around the Village in places where they will have the most impact.

“Most of the churches in the Village let me put the flags on their property. And I like putting them around the lakefront where it is peaceful,” Ms. Raddatz said.

“The flags hopefully jog peoples memories of that day,” she said. “I don’t want people to forget.”