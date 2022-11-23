Fly Creek Cider Mill Earns Travel Industry Honor

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been named among the “Best of the Best” by the American Bus Association. The historic mill is featured in the November-December issue of ABA’s official magazine, “Destinations.”

ABA is the oldest, largest and one of the most trusted motorcoach and group tour associations in the American travel industry. Its annual “Best of the Best” list draws attention to industry members who continuously go above and beyond for group tours and the motorcoach industry as a whole.

This is the seventh year that the organization has published the list, which features categories such as Adventure, Culture, Entertainment, Festivals & Events, Food & Beverage, Lodging, and Shopping.

Bill Michaels, owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill, bought the site in 1999 from his parents, who had operated it since 1962. The mill itself dates to 1856 and offers guests a mix of old and new touches, from an historic 1889 cider press to a brand-new tasting room, pond boardwalk, and pavilion introduced earlier this year.

To see the full list of “Best of the Best” award winners, look for the digital version of “Destinations” magazine at buses.org.