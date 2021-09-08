Former Congressional candidate, Van De Water, dies unexpectedly

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Kyle Van De Water, the Army veteran and Millbrook lawyer who unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Antonio Delgado in the 2020 election, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to multiple news reports.

Van De Water, a Republican, announced last week he had reconsidered his plan and would not challenge Delgado again. He lost by about 40,000 votes, or 11.5%, in New York’s 19th Congressional district.

Delgado expressed his condolences Tuesday via an official statement and on Twitter.

May God rest Kyle's soul. And may God bless his family. — Congressman Antonio Delgado (@repdelgado) September 7, 2021

Delgado said he left the campaign trail knowing Van De Water had a deep love for his country and his family.

Van De Water earned a Bronze Star for his courage in service, and spent eight years in Afghanistan. He had achieved the rank of major and continued to serve in the Army Reserves JAG Corps.

Although no cause of death was listed in early reports, Delgado and several other politicians who paid their respects to Van De Water, mentioned veteran services.

“Kyle’s death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates,” Delgado said. He included a number, 800-273-8255, for a veteran crisis hotline.