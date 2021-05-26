FoxCare to offer first-dose Pfizer vaccines to kids 12 and up

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta – Bassett Healthcare Network’s Fox Pediatrics at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta, is offering first dose Pfizer vaccines for patients 12 and up on Thursday, May 27, and Thursday, June 3.

Clinics are being offered both days from 4 to 6 p.m. Call 607-433-1790 to make an appointment.

Learn more about theclinic and other available COVID-19 vaccine sites, including state-run walk-in locations like SUNY Oneonta, by visiting www.bassett.org/covid-19.