Franklin, Schenevus advance to TVL girls final

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Top seeded Schenevus and No. 2 Franklin won Tri-Valley League playoff games Tuesday, Oct. 13, to advance to Saturday’s league-championship game.

In Franklin, Kayla Campbell scored the game winner on a pass from Marissa Campbell with 3:04 left in the game to send the Purple Devils to the championship with a 2-1 win over third-seeded Milford.

Franklin started the scoring Tuesday when seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scored on a pass from Valentina Temple with 17 minutes left in the first half.

However, Milford answered quickly, tying the game three minutes later when Kara Mertz scored on a through ball from Mikenna Buriello.

In Schenevus, Taylor Knapp had two goals and an assist and Angie Competiello scored twice to lead top-seeded Schenevus to an 8-0 win over No. 4 Morris.

Lilly Competiello had a goal and an assist for the Dragons, which also got goals from Liana Darling, Hannah Sulas and Val Beardslee and two assists from Shawna Whiteman.

Schenevus (15-0, 11-0) and Franklin (12-1-2, 9-1-1) will play the title game at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta. The Dragons won at Franklin, 7-4, Friday, Oct. 1, in a league match.

GOLF

Gelbsman lead Oneonta duffers



In Elmira, Aidan Gelbsman finished 10th overall in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference golf tournament to lead Oneonta. Teammate Seamus Catella finished 39th.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta 3, Chenango Valley 1



In Oneonta, Haley Utter had 19 kills and 16 digs as the host Yellowjackets won a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match, 10-25, 25-15, 27-25, 28-26.

Maddie Denning had 21 assists for Oneonta (7-3), which also got four aces from Izzy Giacomelli.

Priscilla Soule led CV with four aces, 17 assists and 18 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Morris 6, Richfield Springs 1

In Morris, Scott Murphy had a goal and an assist as the eighth-seeded Mustangs beat No. 9 Richfield Springs in a TVL consolation-round game.

Garret Aikins, J.J. Benjamin, Keegan Fraser, Christian Valentine and Lincoln Waffle also scored for Morris (4-8, 2-7).

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego 3, Oxford 1



In Oxford, Taylor Coddington had hat trick to lead the visiting Spartans to a win in a preview of Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference title game.

Kylie Mussaw had two assists and Bailey McCoy had one assist for Unatego (13-2, 10-1), which won the MAC Division I title.

Hailey Fleury scored for Division II winner Oxford (9-5, 8-3). The teams will play again at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta.

Laurens 3, Worcester 3, Laurens advances on PKs

In Laurens, Eowyn Chickerell scored twice for the host Leopards, the No. 5 seed, which advanced over No. 8 Worcester on penalty kicks after a 3-3 tie.

Jaidon Brodie had a goal and an assist for Laurens (8-6-1, 6-4-1).

Sophia Adams, Samantha Tompkins and Rylee Falcone scored for Worcester (4-8-2, 3-7-1).

CV-S 2, Edmeston 1

In Cherry Valley, Ari Bosc had a goal and an assist to lead the host Patriots, the No. 6 seed, to win playoff win over No. 7 Edmeston.

Kailey Barnes scored on Bosc’s assist for Cherry Valley-Springfield (6-6, 6-5).

Arissa Bolton scored for Edmeston (6-9, 4-7).

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.