Otsego County Board Chairman Edwin Frazier Jr. after the first regular board meeting of the year on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Frazier Reelected County Board Chair, Wilson Reappointed County Administrator

County Attorney Hollis Reappointed, Board Committees Assigned

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Edwin Frazier Jr., a Republican representing Unadilla on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, was unanimously re-elected as county board chair at the body’s first meeting and swearing in for the new term on Wednesday, January 7. Representatives also unanimously reelected Republican Margaret Kennedy, representing Hartwick, Milford, and New Lisbon, as vice chair.

With over three-fourths majorities, representatives reappointed Steve Wilson as Otsego County administrator and Denise Hollis as county attorney. Frazier announced committee assignments for board members.

The chair has significant power in presiding over the county board, and is the county’s top elected official alongside the county sheriff and district attorney. The county administrator, an executive who manages day-to-day county government operations and is heavily involved in developing the annual budget, is appointed by the county board.

“It’s an honor and privilege to stay here,” Frazier said from the chair seat after being elected. “I do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Asked by AllOtsego about his priorities, Frazier said, “Let’s stay on budget.”

“I’d like to cut down on some of our expenses for what’s known as 730s,” he said, referring to a state law requiring mental competency examinations for certain criminal defendants. He added that he wants to increase collaboration with Bassett Healthcare Network and local colleges.

Representatives also overwhelmingly voted to reappoint Steve Wilson as county administrator.

“I am delighted to continue working with the members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives and the county department heads,” Wilson said in a statement to AllOtsego.

Representatives Daniel Wilber (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield) and Jennifer Mickle (R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester) voted against Wilson’s reappointment. Wilber said he did so because of what he saw as the prior year’s budget process being the most “complicated and convoluted” he saw in his time on the board.

In a statement to AllOtsego, Wilson acknowledged budget process issues and committed to further oversight.

“While Otsego County government is in fine shape financially, to remain so, it will need to continue to oversee spending in light of its fiscal challenges,” he wrote. “Almost all upstate counties are struggling with expenses rising faster than revenues, and I am confident the county will manage this condition without unduly burdening county taxpayers.

“The board began to anticipate these fiscal headwinds in 2019 with the establishment of the Office of the County Administrator and a new, modern financial management system and followed that with a modern budget process, a capital investment program, enhanced fiscal oversight, and a new strategic plan,” Wilson wrote.

In the 2025 election, Republicans lost three county board seats but narrowly retained a majority of votes. Though there are now seven Republicans and seven Democrats, the county’s system of weighted voting by population gives Republicans a 55 to 45 majority.

Members of the Otsego County Board of Representatives were sworn in by County Judge John F. Lambert at the first regular meeting of the year on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Frazier announced committee assignments for representatives, saying he tried to match board composition and individual representatives’ desires as closely as possible. Assignments are as follow:

Standing Committees

Public Works:

Keith McCarty, Chair (R-Richfield, Springfield)

Daniel Wilber (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield)

Richard Brockway (R-Laurens, Otego)

Eamonn Hinchey (D-Oneonta Town)

James Powers (R-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield)

Intergovernmental Affairs:

Andrew Marietta, Chair (D-Otsego)

Jennifer Mickle (R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester)

Margaret Kennedy (R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon)

Nora Mendez (D-Oneonta City Wards 1 & 2)

Michele Clapperton (D-Oneonta City Wards 5 & 6)

Human Services

Adrienne Martini, Chair (D-Oneonta City Wards 3 & 4)

Jill Basile (D-Oneonta City Wards 7 & 8)

Richard Brockway (R-Laurens, Otego)

Nora Mendez (D-Oneonta City Wards 1 & 2)

Michele Clapperton (D-Oneonta City Wards 5 & 6)

Public Safety & Legal Affairs:

Daniel Wilber, Chair (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield)

Jennifer Mickle (R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester)

James Powers (R-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield)

Leslie Berliant (D-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom)

Jill Basile (D-Oneonta City Wards 7 & 8)

Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns:

James Powers, Chair (R-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield)

Keith McCarty (R-Richfield, Springfield)

Margaret Kennedy (R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon)

Eamonn Hinchey (D-Oneonta Town)

Leslie Berliant (D-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom)

Administration

Margaret Kennedy, Chair (R-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon)

Keith McCarty (R-Richfield, Springfield)

Daniel Wilber (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield)

Adrienne Martini (D-Oneonta City Wards 3 & 4)

Andrew Marietta (D-Otsego)

James Powers (R-Butternuts, Morris, Pittsfield)

Special Committees

Negotiations:

Keith McCarty, Chair (R-Richfield, Springfield)

Adrienne Martini (D-Oneonta City Wards 3 & 4)

Jennifer Mickle (R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester)

Leslie Berliant (D-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom)

Performance Review & Goal Setting:

Andrew Marietta, Chair (D-Otsego)

Nora Mendez (D-Oneonta City Wards 1 & 2)

Leslie Berliant (D-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom)

Daniel Wilber (R-Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield)

Jill Basile (D-Oneonta City Wards 7 & 8)

Technology & Strategic Planning: