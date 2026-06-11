Otsego Sheriff’s Lieutenant Arrested on Felony Drug Charges; Oversight Questions Mount

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

OTSEGO COUNTY

A veteran Otsego County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is facing felony drug charges after a months‑long investigation by New York State Police and the Otsego County District Attorney’s Office—an arrest that has quickly spilled into the already‑heated race for sheriff. The case, which involves allegations of drug trafficking across multiple counties and the use of county‑owned vehicles, has raised sharp questions about internal oversight, departmental culture and the future direction of the Sheriff’s Office.

State Police announced that Lt. Christopher Fellrath was taken into custody following an undercover investigation into alleged drug distribution. According to the State Police release, investigators allege Fellrath used his position—and at times, county‑owned vehicles—while participating in the distribution of controlled substances. He was charged with multiple felonies and arraigned in Otsego County Court. Authorities have not released details about how long the alleged activity may have been occurring or whether additional arrests are expected.

The arrest immediately prompted questions about how such conduct could go undetected within the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. issued a brief statement, calling the allegations “deeply disturbing” and confirming that Fellrath was terminated from employment as soon as he was arrested.

Devlin emphasized that the department is cooperating fully with authorities and said the alleged conduct “does not reflect the values of the men and women who serve this community.” He did not address broader questions about oversight or internal controls, noting that the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Neither Sheriff Devlin nor Otsego County Board of Representatives Edwin Frazier Jr. responded by press time to additional questions seeking further comment.

The case has also drawn a swift and unusually forceful response from Devlin’s challenger, retired Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Stalter, who is running against the sitting sheriff in the June 23 primary. Stalter released a lengthy statement through his campaign, saying the arrest reflects deeper problems inside the department and a lack of accountability under Devlin’s leadership.

Stalter described what he saw as deteriorating internal standards during his own tenure and argued that the Fellrath case demonstrates a breakdown in supervision. Stalter said he left the department in 2025 because he “could not be part of” what he described as a widening gap between how the office should operate and how it was being run.

Stalter pointed to the allegations involving county vehicles as especially troubling, saying the investigation “was done without the sheriff’s knowledge because it is obvious that this is part of the deterioration in the department.” He said he intends to “restore integrity” to the office if elected, adding that he stepped away from the agency specifically so he could challenge Devlin from the outside. Stalter’s comments suggest that the arrest will likely become a defining issue in the campaign, with questions about oversight and internal culture taking center stage.

Additional concerns surfaced this week as community members began responding publicly. Aaron Mateunas, a former Otsego County corrections officer spoke during an Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting, saying the arrest “really upsets me” and raising questions about how a high‑ranking officer could allegedly engage in drug activity undetected. He noted Fellrath’s supervisory role, his responsibility for keeping drugs out of the jail, and his high earnings, including significant overtime. He questioned how such conduct could occur without internal intervention and asked why a sheriff’s vehicle could travel outside the county during work hours without prompting review. His remarks highlighted a broader theme emerging in public discussion: whether internal monitoring systems were used effectively and whether additional oversight failures may come to light.

One detail drawing particular attention is the GPS tracking installed on all county‑issued Sheriff’s Office vehicles. A community member who contacted AllOtsego noted that the sheriff has the ability to see where each vehicle is at any given time. This has fueled questions about whether unusual vehicle activity—such as repeated travel into Herkimer County—should have triggered internal review. These concerns reflect a growing public interest in how the department uses its monitoring tools and whether additional safeguards may be needed.

Separately, a State Police spokesperson clarified that although the arrest was posted under Troop C—because Fellrath was an Otsego County employee—the investigation itself was handled by the Special Investigations Division, which operates under Troop H out of Albany.

Questions submitted to Troop C were forwarded to the division’s public information leadership for response. This distinction underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the investigation, which involved multiple agencies and jurisdictions and was handled at a specialized, statewide level.

As the criminal case moves forward, both the Sheriff’s Office and the challenger’s campaign are likely to face continued questions about oversight, internal culture, and what changes—if any—should follow the arrest. The District Attorney’s Office has not commented beyond confirming its involvement.

Residents with information related to the investigation are encouraged to contact State Police. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.