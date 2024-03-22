Free Business Resource Consortium Offered

UTICA—The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network grant program is sponsoring a free Business Resource Consortium on Thursday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Topics covered will help participants:

Learn about best practices to build stronger, mutually beneficial employer-worker relationships, and how to communicate information in an engaging, thought-provoking manner.

Understand Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Learn about the services that the Workforce Development Board offers and how the organization can help provide quality employees and training.

Learn how Resource Center for Independent Living services can support both individuals and employers to create an integrated workforce.

“NY SCION is thrilled to announce our upcoming Business Resource Consortium event: Best Practices for Cultivating an Inclusive Workforce,” said WDB Disability Resource Coordinator Nicole Sortino. “This summit will bring together leaders, advocates, service providers, and local businesses to explore strategies, best practices, and innovations in inclusive hiring.

“Panel discussions and presentations will delve into the benefits of inclusivity, for the individual, the community, and businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with each other, exchange ideas and form collaborations. It is our goal that this event will foster collaboration, raise awareness, and drive meaningful action toward creating more inclusive workplaces where individuals with disabilities are valued for their talents and contributions,” Sortino said.

The program will be conducted in Wilcox Hall Room 225 at MVCC, 1101 Sherman Drive. To register, contact Nicole Sortinoatnsortino@working-solutions.orgorcall (315) 207-6951, extension 139.