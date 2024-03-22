Advertisement. Advertise with us

Free Business Resource Consortium Offered

UTICA—The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network grant program is sponsoring a free Business Resource Consortium on Thursday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Topics covered will help participants:

  • Learn about best practices to build stronger, mutually beneficial employer-worker relationships, and how to communicate information in an engaging, thought-provoking manner.
  • Understand Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
  • Learn about the services that the Workforce Development Board offers and how the organization can help provide quality employees and training.
  • Learn how Resource Center for Independent Living services can support both individuals and employers to create an integrated workforce.

“NY SCION is thrilled to announce our upcoming Business Resource Consortium event: Best Practices for Cultivating an Inclusive Workforce,” said WDB Disability Resource Coordinator Nicole Sortino. “This summit will bring together leaders, advocates, service providers, and local businesses to explore strategies, best practices, and innovations in inclusive hiring.

“Panel discussions and presentations will delve into the benefits of inclusivity, for the individual, the community, and businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with each other, exchange ideas and form collaborations. It is our goal that this event will foster collaboration, raise awareness, and drive meaningful action toward creating more inclusive workplaces where individuals with disabilities are valued for their talents and contributions,” Sortino said.

The program will be conducted in Wilcox Hall Room 225 at MVCC, 1101 Sherman Drive. To register, contact Nicole Sortinoatnsortino@working-solutions.orgorcall (315) 207-6951, extension 139.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

News Briefs, June 16, 2023

Swart-Wilcox House Museum Open This Sunday; Museum Features Herbal Remedies Weekend; Hanford Mills Museum Exploration Day Series Begins June 17; and more…

Thompson Named Head of Bassett Healthcare Network 

Since taking on the role as interim president and CEO earlier this year, Thompson has clearly defined organizational priorities that focus on Bassett’s financial stability, operational efficiency, recruitment and retention, continued network integration, providing exceptional patient care and experiences, embracing virtual health and innovation, and positioning the organization to thrive.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 10

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 10 Farm Animals On Show LIVESTOCK SHOW – 9:30 a.m. Judging begins for the animal and showmanship classes. Discuss safe spaces on the farm at 5 p.m. Prizes for the best poster in the farm safety for kidz contest will be awarded at 6 p.m. Iroquois Farm Show Grounds, 1659 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. www.farmersmuseum.org/Junior-Livestock-Show COOKING CLASS – 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Learn to cook healthy meals while having some summer fun. Registration required. Spring Park, St. Hwy. 20 & Church St., Richfield Springs. Call 607-547-2536 or e-mail otsego@cornell.edu to register. cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2017/07/10/cooking-up-summer-fun-spring-park-richfield-springs…