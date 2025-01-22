Free Seven County Virtual Job Fair Set for Jan. 28

UTICA—The Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project is sponsoring a free virtual job fair on Tuesday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All businesses and job seekers in Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties are invited. Benefits of the virtual job fair format are:

Employers and job seekers can chat one-on-one using text and can also meet over video

Comprehensive reporting features for both employers and job seekers

Easy-to-use Premier Virtual Job Fair platform

There will also be staff available from the WDB training grant programs to talk to job seekers about how free grant programs can help job seekers get started in a satisfying and good paying career, officials said.

“Since launching the RADAR program, we’ve had the privilege of serving 529 job seekers, and the impact has been significant,” says WDB Apprenticeship Project Director Sommer Edwards. “To date, 376 individuals have enrolled in training programs, 317 have successfully completed their training, and 109 have entered registered apprenticeships, while 210 others have secured positions in non-registered apprenticeships.

”In 2024 alone, we’ve seen 142 job seekers find meaningful employment with the direct support of the RADAR program. These numbers demonstrate not only the success of the program, but also the positive effect it’s had on both individuals and businesses in our region,” Edwards said.

Employers who are looking to expand their talent pool are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to connect with skilled job seekers through our upcoming virtual job fair, Edwards continued.

According to a media release, by engaging with the program, businesses can find workers who are not only ready to contribute but are also committed to long-term career development. Employers interested in learning more about how the RADAR program can support their workforce needs should reach out to Edwards for more information at (315) 207-6951 extension 133 or sedwards@working-solutions.org

For job seekers, the virtual job fair offers an excellent way to explore available opportunities from the comfort of your own home, organizers said, whether you’re just starting your career journey or seeking a new path.

Additionally, those who need extra support, or are unsure where to begin, are invited to visit www.working-solutions.org to discover the various programs designed to assist job seekers in reaching their career goals.

The link to register for the free virtual job fair is https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/x5qMJx.

(Businesses select: “Organization;” Job Seekers select: “Attendee”).