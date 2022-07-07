Free summer music throughout Otsego County

There’s free music all over Otsego County this summer

The Driftwoods play for free in Oneonta on July 14 and again in Cooperstown on July 26

Find so many free music concerts all across Otsego County this summer – here are listings for the events we’ve received to date so you can plan your musical weeks in advance. Be sure to check community websites for specifics or any last-minute changes that may come along.

Cooperstown Community Band

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

July 12: Glimmerglass State Park

July 19: St. Johnsville

July 22: Village Library

July 26: Schuyler Lake

August 2: Lakefront Park, Cooperstown

August 9: Glimmerglass State Park

August 16: Schuyler Lake

Cooperstown

Tuesday evening Lakefront Concert Series

Concerts begin Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the bandstand in Lakefront Park. Presented in partnership by the Village of Cooperstown, Live Music Cooperstown, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.

July 12: Charlie and the Roomers (soul, blues, swing, and New Orleans funk)

July 19: Panther Creek (Cajun, zydeco, and Louisiana creole)

July 26: The Driftwoods (country, not country, classics, pedal steel)

August 2: Cooperstown Community Band

August 9: Stoddard Hollow String Band (Appalachian mountain music)

August 16: Jerry Dee and the Dovetones (early jazz, swing, classic rock, early soul, and ska)

August 23: Bourbon and Branch (indie and alternative rock)

August 30: Barnyard Saints (outlaw country)

Delhi

Honest Brook Music Festival

July 16: Soo Bae (cellist), accompanied by Amy Yang (pianist), 7:30 p.m.

July 23: Horszowski Trio, 7:30 p.m.

August 7: Zhu Wang (pianist), 3 p.m.

August 14: Lun Li (violinist), Ying Li (pianist), 3 p.m.

The Honest Brook Music Festival was founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and the late Christopher Desler and has become a popular fixture of the classical music scene in Delaware County and the surrounding area. Concerts have been presented annually each summer except for 2020.

Performances are held in a converted dairy barn, where artists and audience enjoy its warm, resonant acoustics. Artists have regularly commented on how wonderful it is to perform in The Barn before the Festival’s receptive audience.

All barn seating for 2022 is by reservation only. We are no longer using physical tickets. Seating is not assigned. Please visit our website, HBMF.org, for a reservation form. Or call 607-746-3770 or email HBMF@aol.com for additional information. No reservations will be taken by phone.

Reservations are $25 per concert and $85 for a season subscription.

Edmeston

Saturday afternoons at the Pathfinder Pavilion

Pathfinder Village celebrates its 24th annual series of summer concerts with free, live performances Saturday afternoons beginning at 2 p.m. Concertgoers are asked to bring lawn chairs and follow prevailing public health protocol while visiting the Pathfinder Village campus.

July 9: Josh Breen Music (solo acoustic country)

July 16: The Real-Time Dixieland Band (New Orleans-style jazz favorites)

July 23: Lazy II (country, classic rock, party favorites)

July 30: Monkey and the Crowbar (rock and originals)

August 6: Double Barrel (classic rock and country duo)

August 13: Panther Creek (Americana and zydeco)

August 20: Dirt Road Express (classic country and early rock)

August 27: Small Town Big Band (swing orchestra with the big band sound)

The series is made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the governor and the New York state Legislature. Regionally, the program is administered by the Earlville Opera House. Additional support is provided by private donors, Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match Program, and WGY’s Christmas Wish.

Laurens

Wednesdays in the Gazebo

The Village of Laurens hosts its 11th Annual Summer Concert Series in the historic gazebo in Knapp Park, featuring concerts on Wednesday evenings in July from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a variety of music ranging from big band to classic rock to folk and country. The park has benches for seating; attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets.

July 6: The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show

July 13: Small Town Big Band

July 20: Country Express

July 27: Rickety Fence

Concerts are made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by The Earlville Opera House.

Oneonta

Thursdays in Neahwa Park

Oneonta’s free summer concert series features area bands performing at the bandstand stage area of Neawha Park. In the event of rain, performances may be moved to the large pavilion in the park.

July 7: Fritz’s Polka Band

July 14: The Driftwoods

July 21: Three Days Gone

July 28: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble

August 4: Off the Record

August 11: Country Express

August 18: Lucia & Levi

Oneonta

Oneonta Community Concert Band

July 24: “The Great Outdoors” – Wilber Park Large Pavilion, 3 p.m.

August 14: “Teddy Bear’s Picnic,” Wilber Park Large Pavilion, 3 p.m.

September 11: Grand and Glorious Garage Sale, Neawha Park, time TBA

Richfield Springs

Wednesdays in Spring Park

Richfield Springs continues its Wednesday evening “Concerts in the Park” series with free performances beginning at 7 p.m. in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20. Those who attend should bring a lawn chair or blanket and perhaps your dancing shoes to enjoy the evening and the music!

July 6: Dirt Road Express (classics, country, 50’s and 60’s)

July 13: Helen’s Dixielanders (polka and show tunes to opera and Dixieland)

July 20: The Oldies Show Band (50’s, 60s and 70s)

July 27: The Nelson Brothers (classic country)

August 3: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and quartets (a capella singing in the barbershop style)

August 10: Double Chase-Matt & Thelma (old, new, and classics)

August 17: Cincinnati Creek (bluegrass)

August 24: Rylee Lum Band (country)

August 31: Salt City Brass (variety show)

The concerts are free and are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and partners with the Village of Richfield Springs, Otsego County Community Events Program and the Community Foundation South Central New York.