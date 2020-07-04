Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Fresh From Primary Win, Dan Buttermann Hits Trail Fresh From Primary Win, Dan Buttermann Hits Trail 07/04/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Fresh From Primary Win, Dan Buttermann Hits Trail Hours after his Democratic primary opponent conceded, Dan Buttermann of Oneonta, wife Ana Laura and their three daughters were riding in the back of a pickup truck in this afternoon’s Cazenovia Fourth of July Parade. Buttermann is challenge the Republican Assemblyman John Salka of Brookfield for the 121st Assembly seat in the Nov. 3 election. (Photo courtesy Kate Hill/Cazenovia Republican)