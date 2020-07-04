Fresh From Primary Win, Dan Buttermann Hits Trail

By: Jim Kevlin  07/04/2020  5:42 pm
Hours after his Democratic primary opponent conceded, Dan Buttermann of Oneonta, wife Ana Laura and their three daughters were riding in the back of a pickup truck in this afternoon’s Cazenovia Fourth of July Parade. Buttermann is challenge the Republican Assemblyman John Salka of Brookfield for the 121st Assembly seat in the Nov. 3 election. (Photo courtesy Kate Hill/Cazenovia Republican)

