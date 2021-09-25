Friday Sports Roundup: Competiello scores 100th goal as Dragons to Patriots

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Junior Angie Competiello scored her 100th varsity goal to help visiting Schenevus win a Tai-Valley League game against Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4-2, in Cherry Valley on Friday, Sept. 24.

Competiello had two goals and an assist in the game.

Shawna Whiteman and Val Beardslee had the other goals for Schenevus (9-0, 6-0), which also got an assist from Hannah Sulas.

Ari Bosc and Joleen Lusk scored for CV-S.

BOYS SOCCER

Milford/Laurens 3, Gilboa 2

In Milford, the twin Cats got goals from Justin LaPilusa, Donte Sherwood and Nick DeBoer in a non-league win over visiting Gilboa.

Riley Stevens, Martin Thorsland and Zach Brown had assists for M/L (7-3, 4-1).

Dylan Merwin scored for Gilboa, which got 16 saves from keeper Joe Willie.

Franklin/Unatego 7, Worcester 0

In Franklin, Matthew Serrao had three goals and an assist as the combined Franklin/Unatego team stayed unbeaten with a Tri-Valley League win over Worcester.

Chase Birdsall had two goals and Jacob Kingsbury and Nick LeFever scored the other goals for Franklin/Unatego.

Brandon Gregory, Braeden Johnson and Victor Rodriguez-Matias had assists for Franklin-Unatego (7-0-1, 4-0), which established itself as the team to beat in the TVL with wins over the Wolverines and Milford/Laurens this week.

Morris gets forfeit

In Richfield Springs, the host team again had to forfeit because of a lack of players, giving Morris its first TVL win of the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego 6, Greene 1

In Otego, Kylie Mussaw scored twice and got an assist and Lilyanna Barnes scored twice as the Spartans stayed undefeated with a Midstate Athletic Conference win over Greene.

Tatum Coddington had three assists and also scored a goal and Elizabeth Craft also scored for Unatego (9-0, 7-0).

Andrea Trifunovic scored for Greene on a pass from Cassie Butler.

Morris 4, Richfield Springs 1

In Morris, Hannah Wist scored three goals to lead the host Mustangs to a Tri-Valley League win.

Carissa Richards scored the other goal and had an assist for Morris (5-4, 4-3), which also got an assist from Maiya King.

Camryn Marshall scored for Richfield Springs.

Cincinnatus 1, Cooperstown 0

At Cooperstown, the visiting Lions stayed undefeated with a win against the host Hawkeyes in a non-conference game.

Kyla Sustad scored for Cincinnatus (8-0).

Samantha Vezza had 17 saves for Cooperstown (0-4, 0-9).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Whitesboro 97, Cooperstown 67

In Middlefield, visiting Whitesboro topped the host Hawkeyes in a Center State Conference meet at the Clark Sports Center.

FOOTBALL

WG/O-M 27, Oneonta 7



In Watkins Glen, the combined Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour team gave Oneonta its first loss of the season.