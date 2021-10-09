Friday Sports Roundup: Hawkeyes top Hamilton to go to 12-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Colby Diamond, Ollie Wasson and Aidan Spencer scored for host Cooperstown, which improved to 12-0 Friday, Oct. 8, with a 3-1 win over Hamilton in a Center State Conference Division III match.

Diamond got the Hawkeyes on the board quickly, taking advantage of a loose ball in the box less than 10 minutes into the game.

Wasson scored on a penalty kick with less than seven left in the half for a 2-0 lead.

However, Jake Wright took advantage of a missed mark in the box to get one back for the Knights two minutes later.

Spencer got the only goal of the second half, scoring from the 18 after a flurry of Cooperstown chances to make it 3-1.

“Hamilton always plays us tough,” Assistant Coach Lucas Spencer said, filling in for Coach Frank Miosek, who had a family obligation this weekend. “It is something about the names on the jerseys that always make this a tough game.”

Cooperstown (12-0, 8-0), outshot Hamilton (7-5-2, 4-5-2), 12-3, but the Knights had a 3-2 advantage in corner kicks. Finn Holohan had two saves for the Hawkeyes and John Hughes had four saves for Hamilton.

More sports below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus 10, Laurens 1

In Schenevus, the host Dragons got four goals and an assist from Taylor Knapp and three goals and two assists from Angie Competiello to win a TVL match and finish the league season undefeated.

Lily Competiello had two goals and an assist and Shawna Whiteman had three assists for Schenevus (14-0, 10-0).

Franklin 7, Worcester 0

In Worcester, Kayla Campbell had four goals and an assist as Franklin closed its TVL scheduled with a win.

Shannon Kingsbury had one goal and one assist and Zoe Warren and Andrea Alvarez scored the other goals for Franklin (11-1-2, 8-1-1).

CV-S 4, Morris 0

In Cherry Valley, Ari Bosc scored twice to lead the host Patriots a TVL win.

Morgan Huff and Kailey Barnes also scored for Cherry Valley-Springfield (4-6, 4-5), which got assists from Joleen Lusk and Brin Whiteman.

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus 4, Morris 0

In Morris, Trevor Schneider scored twice and had an assist as the visiting Dragons won in the Tri-Valley League.

Wyndham Spooner had a goal and an assist for Schenevus (7-5, 5-3), which also got a goal from Jordan Regg and an assist from Jackson Reed.

Jonathan Child made 17 saves for Morris (3-8, 1-7).

FOOTBALL

Norwich 12, Oneonta 0

In Oneonta, the visiting Tornadoes were able to grind out a Division IV win behind 110 yards rushing and a touchdown from Mallachi Gaters and 105 yards rushing and a touchdown from Torin Lawrence.

Kaden Halstead threw for 43 and rushed for 55 yards for Oneonta (2-3, 0-2).

Unatego/Franklin 38, Notre Dame 6

In Otego, Logan Utter ran for three touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a non-conference win at home.

Shea Barber had 58 yards rushing and a touchdown, Reese James had a touchdown run, Jakob Sargent rushed for 90 yards and Jarrett Thayer had a pick six for Unatego/Franklin (2-0, 1-0).

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.