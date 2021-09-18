Friday Sports Roundup: Unatego girls stay undefeated; Coop wins first football game

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Lilyanna Barnes scored twice as Unatego stayed undefeated in girls soccer with a 4-1 Midstate Athletic Conference win at Sidney on Friday, Sept. 17.

Kylie Mussaw had a goal and an assist, Anabel Rommer scored and Bailey McCoy had two assists and Elizabeth Craft had one assist for the Spartans.

Emma Simmons scored Sidney’s goal on a PK.

More results below.

Football

Cooperstown 22, Weedsport 20

In Weedsport, the Hawkeyes got their first win of the 2021 season, defeating the 2019 eight-person football champions.

More details will be forthcoming.

BOYS SOCCER

Lansing 4, Oneonta 0

In Oneonta, the Yellowjackets fell to 3-2 after a shutout loss to Lansing in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match.

Franklin/Unatego 6, Sidney 1

In Franklin, Matthew Serrao had a hat trick to help lead the combined Franklin/Unatego squad to a non-league win.

Connor Kulp had a goal and an assist and Austin Wilde and Aiden Nolan scored the other goals for Franklin/Unatego.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus 9, McGraw 0

In Oxford, Angie Competiello scored four goals and Lily Competiello scored three goals as Schenevus rolled in the opening round of the Oxford Tournament.

Hannah Sulas scored once and had two assists, Sam Barrett scored and Taylor Knapp had three assists for the Dragons.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.