Community volunteers served more than 800 people at the 36th Annual Friends of Christmas Community Dinner on Saturday, December 23. (Photo provided)

‘Friends of Christmas’ Raises Money for Explosion Victims

ONEONTA—Oneonta’s Friends of Christmas held their 36th annual Community Dinner, presented this year by Saturday’s Bread, on Saturday, December 23. The dinner, which served more than 850 people, also featured a gift card donation drive for families impacted by the December 9 explosion on Richards Avenue. Community members raised $6,750.00 for these families, including $3,000.00 in donations from the 6th Ward Athletic Club. Patricia Leonard of the Family Services Association attended to accept the gift cards and will spearhead distribution.

“This was the first in-person dinner we’ve had since COVID began,” said Friends of Christmas Co-Director Sarah Hartmann. “Turnout was wonderful. The First United Methodist Church was a beautiful setting for the dinner, especially with all the holiday decorations. Seeing that hall filled with community members enjoying the holiday was truly special.”

Friends of Christmas began in 1987 when Mary Ann Hartmann, Sarah’s mother, Peg Cauley and Jean London decided to organize a community meal. According to their website, https://friendsofchristmas.org/, the dinner is intended to create a space for people of limited means or people who are alone during the holidays to come together in the true spirit of Christmas.

“The majority of dinners we served this year were delivered to folks in the local area,” Sarah Hartmann continued. “Some of the families impacted by the explosion attended themselves, which was a wonderful thing to see. Our dinners are powered entirely by volunteers and by the generosity of local businesses, and we want to thank all of them…we offered a vegan option this year and were overwhelmed by the positive reaction and the number of takers. I look forward to our 37th year!”