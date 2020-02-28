Fund Drives To Assist 2 Injured Firefighters

Contributions Also Accepted Saturday

At Cooperstown Farmers’ Market

COOPERSTOWN – Online GoFundMe drives are now underway to assistant Scott Monington and Jon Roach, the two Cooperstown volunteer firefighters injured by explosions at the garage fire in Middlefield Wednesday night.

The drive for Scott, a correctional officer at the Otsego County Jail, was established three hours ago and, as of this writing, has raised $2,385. To contribute, click here

The drive for Jon Roach, a patient-care technician, was established yesterday and so far has raised $7,215. To contribute, click here

Also, a table will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) at the Cooperstown Farmers Market, where donations, either money or food, will be accepted. All donations will be forwarded to the Coopertown Volunteer Fire Department.

PLANNING EVENTS TO ASSIST SCOTT AND JOHN?