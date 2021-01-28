Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Generosity Guarantees Baby Goats Have Goats Generosity Guarantees Baby Goats Have Goats 01/28/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News 4 READY FOR TONIGHT’S CHILL Generosity Guarantees Baby Goats Have Coats Kathy and Tim Peters baby goats – four of them were born Monday – will be nice and cozy in tonight’s cold snap, thanks to people’s generosity and concern. With the cold weather upcoming, Kathy earlier this week posted a request for small-dog coats on Celebrate Cooperstown, and the response quickly filled the need. “I’ve already gotten eight coats donated and there are more for the asking if I need them, but eight is good for me,” the Schuyler Lake farmer said, adding “thank you, thank you, thank you!” The photo shows two of the goats warmly wrapped. (Kathy Peters photo)