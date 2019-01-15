By: Jim Kevlin  01/15/2019  10:57 pm
GILLIBRAND RUNS FOR PRESIDENT

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York’s junior senator, announced this evening on the Stephen Colbert Show that she’s running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

CLICK FOR NPR REPORT ON ANNOUNCEMENT

